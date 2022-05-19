ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer who told Priti Patel she can't afford to feed her family on £40,000-a-year lives in smart detached home worth £350,000

By Stewart Whittingham For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A police officer who confronted Priti Patel claiming she couldn't afford to feed her family on her £40,000 salary lives in a smart detached home in a leafy North Wales village, MailOnline can reveal.

Vicky Knight, 46, made headlines when she blasted the Home Secretary over the cost of living crisis saying she 'struggles to feed her child' on her £2,300-a-month pay packet - and even claimed she 'wouldn't be surprised' if her hard-up colleagues took back handers to put food on the table.

After addressing the Home Secretary at the Police Federation Conference, she went on Nick Ferrari's show on LBC where she claimed that deducted from her pay packet is a mortgage payment of £800 then she must pay for utilities, car insurance, food shopping, petrol and her child's needs like fares to school and uniform.

But today it emerged that she lives in a three-bedroom house worth £350,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5Y2S_0fjrPDJu00
Police Detective Vicky Knight confronted Priti Patel at a policing conference over the cost of living crisis, saying that she 'struggles to feed her child' on her £40,000 salary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3sE4_0fjrPDJu00
Home Secretary Patel was told that some officers are resorting to using food banks today as she attended the Police Federation Conference in person for the first time since the pandemic

Knight, a detective constable with 20 years in the force, is a single mother who lives her 13-year-old son in the property with a large garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9BQv_0fjrPDJu00
Knight, who has been in the police for 20 years, is a single mother raising her son, 13

Knight, who is looking forward to retiring within a decade at 55 on a full pension, was today not at home but her car was parked in the driveway.

And today she was slammed by her neighbours in north Wales for her 'outrageous' comments.

One neighbour said: 'I've seen her comments and I thought they were outrageous.

'She earns 40 grand but complains about not being able to feed her son.

'It's disgusting that she can makes these comments while there are people around her who genuinely struggling to feed their families with the cost of living.

'She earns a good wage and lives in a lovely area in a big house.'

Another neighbour said: 'I see her out running now and again. She is a nice woman but there was all that trouble with her husband a while ago. But she's obviously a bit out of touch with how most people live.'

The quaint village has a pub, butcher, bowls club, antiques shop and a church.

Resident Sian Hughes, 72, said: 'It's a lovely place to live with a great community.

'But people aren't exactly hard-up here and you see lots of people using the golf course.'

Knight is understood to have raised her daughter when she split from her police officer husband five years ago.

