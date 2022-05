LATROBE – On Monday, May 23rd, the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media unveiled a new name, rebranding to formally become the Fred Rogers Institute. “Today, on the 143rd day of 2022, we announce a new name, mission, vision and values. The Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media is now the Fred Rogers Institute,” said Dr. Dana Winters, the Rita McGinley Endowed Executive Director of the Fred Rogers Institute. “We hope our new name better communicates who we are as an organization.”

