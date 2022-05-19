ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rare Monkeypox Found In Man In Massachusetts

 4 days ago

Health officials are confirming a case of the monkeypox virus in Massachusetts. Initial testing was completed at a state lab in Jamaica Plain before being confirmed Wednesday by the CDC. The rare but...

The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money

Some food banks are slashing the amounts of food they give people. At the same time, Ohio and many other states are sitting on enormous piles of cash, and a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine was vague last week when asked how the governor would like to use that money. The post Ohioans go hungry as state sits on a huge stack of money appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

