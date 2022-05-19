ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford F-150 Now Second Most Considered Pickup Truck

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThus far, the results of Kelley Blue Book’s Q1 2022 Brand Watch report have been mostly good for The Blue Oval. The Ford Maverick shot up to second place in terms of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market today, a list that also saw Ford tie Tesla and Toyota...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 28

IN THIS ARTICLE
