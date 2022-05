Manhattan’s boys and Three Forks’ girls each placed fifth Friday at the Southern B Divisional at the Laurel Sports Complex. As has been the case all season seniors Michael Swan and Jasmyn Murphy had a big day for Manhattan and Three Forks, respectively. Swan won two events and placed in two others, while Murphy earned runner up finishes in two events and placed in four.

THREE FORKS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO