ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police shoot 13-year-old, unarmed suspect who jumped out of a reported stolen car

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L768F_0fjqRLJL00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A suspect shot by police Wednesday night on the West Side turns out to have been a 13-year old boy.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the scene of the police-shooting in the 800 block of North Cicero around 10:15pm, police officers were trying to stop the bleeding on the 13-year old boy.

Police said the teen had jumped out of a stolen car that had been taken in Oak Park and tried to run away. According to police, an officer opened fire on him.

The boy was unarmed.

A source told WBBM Newsradio the boy received one gunshot wound to the back. The Fire Department said the teen was alert and talking when paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital’s Pediatric Trauma unit in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.

As is standard practice, the officer who fired their weapon will be on desk duty during the investigation.

Police said that, after the shooting, the driver who had been pulled over sped away.  The empty car was recovered later in the 3800 block of West Monroe.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting driver in the eye in Irving Park

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the fatal February shooting of a driver in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. On Feb. 3, 30-year-old Ryan Balbag was driving with two passengers in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the eye, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man fought with officers who tried helping him after rollover crash in North Chicago

Prosecutors say a man who was driving drunk fought with responding officers who tried to help him after he caused a rollover crash in North Chicago Sunday evening. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Caitlin Valiulis said during a bond hearing Monday that officers with the North Chicago Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
CBS Chicago

List of rules for reopening after murder nearby has West Side gas station owner frustrated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after a violent murder outside a West Side gas station, the gas station in question is back open. It had been shut down by the City of Chicago. But now, the owners have a list of new rules they need to follow to stay open. CBS 2's Steven Graves on Monday dug into police data about calls of service from the business. It was business as usual Monday at the Citgo station at Chicago and Hamlin avenues on the cusp of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park – after a brazen murder by...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Gary Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers received reports of a gunshot victim shortly after 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the […]
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, critically wounded in Gresham shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Sunday evening in the Gresham neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 6:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 79th Place when a white-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was struck once in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Oak#Violent Crime#Wbbm Newsradio#The Fire Department#Stroger Hospital#Pediatric Trauma
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 26-year-old was driving around 8:27 a.m. when she head gunfire and was grazed in the arm in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 16-year-old was outside around 11:31 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of attempted strong arm robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about attempted strong arm robberies on the city's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders approached the victim and demanded their belongings. The offenders then battered the victim, and fled the scene without the victim's belongings, police said. The incidents occurred at the...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy