Chicago police shoot 13-year-old, unarmed suspect who jumped out of a reported stolen car

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A suspect shot by police Wednesday night on the West Side turns out to have been a 13-year old boy.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the scene of the police-shooting in the 800 block of North Cicero around 10:15pm, police officers were trying to stop the bleeding on the 13-year old boy.

Police said the teen had jumped out of a stolen car that had been taken in Oak Park and tried to run away. According to police, an officer opened fire on him.

The boy was unarmed.

A source told WBBM Newsradio the boy received one gunshot wound to the back. The Fire Department said the teen was alert and talking when paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital’s Pediatric Trauma unit in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.

As is standard practice, the officer who fired their weapon will be on desk duty during the investigation.

Police said that, after the shooting, the driver who had been pulled over sped away. The empty car was recovered later in the 3800 block of West Monroe.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram