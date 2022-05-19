ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New mock trade has Sixers acquiring big man JaMychal Green from Nuggets

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

For the Philadelphia 76ers to improve for the 2022-23 season, they need to upgrade their bench. They traded away a big bench piece, Andre Drummond, to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal, and they couldn’t replace him.

The Sixers signed DeAndre Jordan to replace Drummond, but the veteran has clearly lost a step and the backup center spot is still a problem. The Sixers could turn to Paul Reed, but because of his propensity to foul they could opt for another addition.

A new mock trade from Bleacher Report has the Sixers acquiring veteran JaMychal Green from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe:

Philly should be looking for anyone who can play center behind Joel Embiid, and Green would be a major upgrade over DeAndre Jordan as an undersized five.

Green would have to pick up his $8.2 million player option for the deal to go through, something he should be happy to do while moving to another franchise with title aspirations.

Green is a career 36.6% shooter from deep on 2.2 attempts so he brings a bit of a stretch ability at the big man spot, which is needed in today’s NBA. Philadelphia would have to rely more on Matisse Thybulle to replace Korkmaz’s shooting off the bench, but Green would be a nice addition.

