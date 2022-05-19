ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 5/19 – Primary Election Results Are In; November Governor’s Race Will See Tina Kotek, Christine Drazen and Betsy Johnson

basinlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare...

www.basinlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Greater Idaho movement adjusting to less ambitious map proposal

Southern Oregon — The Greater Idaho movement is now proposing a less ambitious map following two setbacks in last week's election primary. Ballot initiatives seeking approval to explore making their county part of Idaho failed in both Josephine and Douglas County. "Instead of taking it as a whole with...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Greater Idaho to focus east of Cascades after defeats on Douglas, Josephine county ballots

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Greater Idaho doesn't want Southwestern Oregon anymore. The group advocating to make rural Oregon counties part of neighboring Idaho "announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as 'phase 1' of the project. The map only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho. The map does not give Idaho any coastline - Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade (mountain) Range."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
State
California State
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Klamath County, OR
Government
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/23 – Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Complex In Medford, Structure Fire In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. One resident was burned and transported to the hospital by Mercy Flights Ambulance after a fire broke out at the Village Apartments in Medford on Saturday evening.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Salinas, Erickson, Win Primaries in New Oregon 6th District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State Rep. Andrea Salinas has won the Democratic primary in Oregon’s new 6th U.S. House district. Salinas, who has maintained her lead as more ballots have been counted from Tuesday’s primary, would be Oregon’s first Hispanic congresswoman if elected in November. She was endorsed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a standard-bearer for the party’s progressive wing.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Jo Rae Perkins
beachconnection.net

2022 Memorial Weekend Travel Advice, Warnings for Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – The great kickoff to summer is usually this coming weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, jump-starting the big season for the Oregon coast. (Above: Arch Cape, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) It means some special challenges, though, especially from the standpoint of lodgings and traffic. As everybody jets...
NEWPORT, OR
33andfree

Oregon's 5 Best Hikes to Lakes

Hiking to a lake in the mountains is just about one of my favorite things. The challenge, the beautiful hike and the reward of a lake (alpine or not) with jagged mountains towering over. No matter how much my thighs burn and my lungs tighten, I never tire of it, nor do I even think, this is my last one.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Oregon Legislature#Election#Klamath Basin News#News Sports Business#Community News#Wynne Broadcasting#Kfls News#The Herald News#Medicare#Northwest#House#Republican#Oregon State Senate#The Democratic Party
opb.org

Invasive crayfish found in Oregon for the first time

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s gotten reports of the invasive Northern crayfish found in the Ashland Canal. This species is native to the Midwest, but has also been found in California and Washington. Rick Boatner with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suspects the...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Gas prices affect Memorial Day travel plans: What Oregon drivers are paying

Five days before the start of the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Central Oregon, statewide and across the nation remain at or near record highs. The average price for gas in Bend is $5.19 Monday, according to AAA. That’s a penny less than the all-time high set on May 20. Diesel in Bend is $5.73, down two cents from the record.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
basinlife.com

Party Time Rentals – We Go Out of Our Way For You!

Come see us at Party Time Rentals for all your wedding, event and party needs!. We’ll make your event a big success at Party Time Rentals! We’re at 5143 South 6th Street, next to Power Pac Equipment Rentals in Klamath Falls, Oregon 97603. Call 541-884-0114 today for help...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy