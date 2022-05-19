ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Norwalk City Council Approves COVID-19 Memorial Artwork Project

Norwalk, California
Norwalk, California
 4 days ago

Norwalk, CA – On May 17, 2022, the Norwalk City Council unanimously approved an artwork project that will be placed inside City Hall. The artwork will memorialize those whose lives were lost due to COVID-19 and will be placed within an existing round planter on the south side near the entrance to the Council Chambers.

The proposed artwork will be a six- to seven-foot-tall weeping willow tree constructed of metal. Encircling the base of the tree will be a metal memorial ring that includes language laser cut into the metal memorializing the loss of life. Leaves will be shaped as hearts dangling with links to allow them free movement with the wind in a variety of colors including some gold-colored hearts sprinkled throughout the tree. These hearts will mimic the yellow hearts utilized by the Yellow Heart Foundation, which remembers loved ones that were lost due to COVID-19.

“This is a great way for our City to memorialize all the lives lost due to COVID-19, especially the lives lost within our own community,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez. “The City of Norwalk will continue to add art in public places for residents and visitors to appreciate and for future generations to be inspired.”

The Art in Public Places Committee was tasked with working with an artist to recognize and memorialize these losses. The Committee, along with local area artist James Naish and City staff, selected the proposed artwork with the belief that it will thoughtfully recognize the sadness felt by families and friends who have lost loved ones.

The City’s Art in Public Places Program provides a collection of permanent outdoor sculptures and artwork throughout the City. Developments having a project cost exceeding five hundred thousand dollars are subject to a one percent contribution to the program.

The project is estimated to be completed by late summer 2022.

# # #

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Norwalk, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Public Art#Covid#The Norwalk City Council#The Council Chambers#Committee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norwalk, California

Norwalk, California

15
Followers
26
Post
303
Views
ABOUT

Norwalk is a suburban city in Los Angeles County, California, United States. The population was 105,549 at the 2010 census

Comments / 0

Community Policy