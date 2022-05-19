Norwalk City Council Approves COVID-19 Memorial Artwork Project

Norwalk, CA – On May 17, 2022, the Norwalk City Council unanimously approved an artwork project that will be placed inside City Hall. The artwork will memorialize those whose lives were lost due to COVID-19 and will be placed within an existing round planter on the south side near the entrance to the Council Chambers.

The proposed artwork will be a six- to seven-foot-tall weeping willow tree constructed of metal. Encircling the base of the tree will be a metal memorial ring that includes language laser cut into the metal memorializing the loss of life. Leaves will be shaped as hearts dangling with links to allow them free movement with the wind in a variety of colors including some gold-colored hearts sprinkled throughout the tree. These hearts will mimic the yellow hearts utilized by the Yellow Heart Foundation, which remembers loved ones that were lost due to COVID-19.

“This is a great way for our City to memorialize all the lives lost due to COVID-19, especially the lives lost within our own community,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez. “The City of Norwalk will continue to add art in public places for residents and visitors to appreciate and for future generations to be inspired.”

The Art in Public Places Committee was tasked with working with an artist to recognize and memorialize these losses. The Committee, along with local area artist James Naish and City staff, selected the proposed artwork with the belief that it will thoughtfully recognize the sadness felt by families and friends who have lost loved ones.

The City’s Art in Public Places Program provides a collection of permanent outdoor sculptures and artwork throughout the City. Developments having a project cost exceeding five hundred thousand dollars are subject to a one percent contribution to the program.

The project is estimated to be completed by late summer 2022.

# # #