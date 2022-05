The Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Jhum Soon Chikamori, who suffers from a medical condition. She was last seen leaving her Kakaako apartment on Friday around 4 p.m. She is described as 77-years-old, 5'1, and 121 lbs, with grey and brown hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a white jacket, black pants and gray slip-on shoes.

