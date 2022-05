On Wednesday, Hotel Effie Sandestin announced that it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for hotels. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers’ Choice Awards is awarded to the top 1% of all hotels worldwide in guest comments and reviews, honoring the best in travel and recognizing the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO