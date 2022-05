This web page is being translated through "machine translation" using Google Translate. [Legal Disclaimer]. Chickens, alpacas, and mini horses, oh my! Across Fairfax County Public Schools, animals are helping students destress. Some schools are utilizing ESSER III funds to help pay for therapy animal visits, while others rely on teachers going above and beyond to care for and feed the animals. Students of all ages agree, spending time with animals puts a smile on their face and helps them relax. As a part of Mental Health Acceptance Month, we are highlighting a few FCPS schools connecting students with animals.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO