Update: Trains Stopping Again At Bart Station After Police Activity

2090 Jackson Street, San Francisco. (Andrew Chamings/SFGATE) On a recent stroll around the tippy top of Pac Heights, I came across a colossal sandstone mansion, its paint peeling in the sun. The palatial home at 2090 Jackson Street is bigger, older and more storied than any palace on the block. Its first resident was one of the wealthiest and talked-about men in the city, William Whittier. After two of his young children died, and his wife was killed in a carriage accident, Whittier spent his remaining lonely years in the 20,000-square-foot home, ensconced in the octagonal smoking room.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO