ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Update: Trains Stopping Again At Bart Station After Police Activity

SFGate
 3 days ago

BART trains are stopping again at the Daly City station Thursday morning after police activity briefly prompted the transit agency to run trains through the station...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

SFPD: Avoid SoMA intersection due to police activity

San Francisco Police say to avoid the area of 3rd and Mission Street due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene. They said to expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://511.org/. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Oakland police: 63-year-old woman hit, killed by multiple vehicles

A 63-year-old Oakland woman died Saturday night near the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after she was run over by multiple vehicles, none of which stopped. Oakland Police say officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus a pedestrian just after 10:30 p.m. They found the victim lying in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bancroft. Several vehicles (unknown make or models) were traveling east bound on Bancroft Avenue and collided with the pedestrian in the roadway.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle Near Mission Blvd And Sullivan Underpass

FREMONT (BCN) A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mission Boulevard at the Sullivan underpass in Fremont just minutes into Saturday morning, police said. The collision happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, and the driver immediately pulled over, called 911 and rendered aid to the pedestrian, police said....
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

North County Fire rescues person missing for five days

North County Fire Authority tweeted at 4:42 p.m. Sunday that crews successfully rescued a subject who was missing for five days. The subject is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. "Thanks to the group of people who were walking the trails and called 911 for help!" the tweet...
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Fire Officials Investigating Residential Blaze; Likely Accidental

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Fire investigators in Santa Rosa are continuing to determine the cause of a residential structure fire that occurred Saturday evening. The fire, at 88 Coronado Circle in Santa Rosa, was reported at about 4:40 p.m. late Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the Rancho Cabeza Mobile Home...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Two Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Friday Night Enforcement

CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during DUI enforcement patrol by he Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Concord police plan to hold a series of DUI enforcement...
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bart#Trains#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
SFGate

Vehicle Hits Horse In Knightsen Friday Evening

One person suffered major injuries Friday evening in Knightsen after the vehicle the individual was traveling in collided with a horse. It happened just before 10 p.m. near Delta Road and Pastor Lane. A medical helicopter was summoned to airlift the individual to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek...
KNIGHTSEN, CA
SFGate

Many Downtown Streets Closed Saturday For Car Show

PETALUMA (BCN) The annual Car Show and Cruise is taking place in Petaluma Saturday, and many downtown streets will be closed all day and into the evening, police said. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays if they must drive in the area. The road closures started...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Tenderloin Sro Hotel Owner Sued Over Conditions At Building

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday. Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

4 Bay Area Men Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking Offenses

SAN JOSE (BCN) Four Bay Area men were arrested and arraigned Thursday in federal court on narcotics trafficking charges, according to an announcement by United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. Victor Nevarez, 49, Juan Rivera Arzate, 38, and Pedro...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SFGate

3 Men Kidnap, Pistol-Whip And Rob Woman, Police Ask For Help Finding Suspects

EL CERRITO (BCN) El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

National Weather Service Issues High Heat And Fire Warning

The National Weather Service reports temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s for inland areas leading to a moderate heat risk this week. Low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drying fuels, are increasing fire weather risk throughout the Bay Area, with the greatest concern focused on the inland portions of the region: Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Oakland, Concord and Livermore.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Andrew Chamings on one of the most mysterious (and fascist) mansions in Pacific Heights

2090 Jackson Street, San Francisco. (Andrew Chamings/SFGATE) On a recent stroll around the tippy top of Pac Heights, I came across a colossal sandstone mansion, its paint peeling in the sun. The palatial home at 2090 Jackson Street is bigger, older and more storied than any palace on the block. Its first resident was one of the wealthiest and talked-about men in the city, William Whittier. After two of his young children died, and his wife was killed in a carriage accident, Whittier spent his remaining lonely years in the 20,000-square-foot home, ensconced in the octagonal smoking room.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy