Police: SEPTA officer suffers minor injuries after assault in West Philadelphia

A SEPTA police officer is recovering after being assaulted Thursday morning at an El station stop in West Philadelphia.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 52nd and Market streets for two women fighting at a SEPTA stop.

Officials say once officers arrived, that fight had settled down.

Responding officers say they then noticed a woman who tried to evade the fare for the train.

As an officer approached the woman, authorities say she began assaulting the SEPTA officer and ran off.

Philadelphia police assisted and were able to help capture the woman.

The SEPTA officer suffered minor injuries.