Mount St. Mary’s University and the Washington Commanders have entered into an exciting educational partnership. Under the agreement, university students will have the opportunity to work directly with and for the NFL team through semester-long internships and experiential learning projects. Commanders’ employees will benefit from leadership training from Mount faculty and discounted access to undergraduate and graduate business courses offered online or in person through the university’s Division of Graduate, Professional and Continuing Education.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO