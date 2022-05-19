Baltimore County Teacher Arrested For Suposedly Choking Students: Report

Andrew Rader Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department/Google Maps

A Baltimore County teacher has been arrested for supposedly choking students at Dundalk High School, WMAR reports.

Andrew Rader, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on Wednesday, May 18, Baltimore County Police said.

Rader is accused of choking at least two students in February, according to WMAR. The outlet obtained court documents detailing the allegations, which indicate Rader had done this at least ten times before.

Rader apparently started doing this as a playful thing at the start of the school year with it eventually become more aggressive, the outlet reports.

Things took a turn in April when the mother of a student filed a report against Rader after her child showed her a video of Rader choking a student, the outlet reports. The video can be found below:

Rader also allegedly refused to talk to police because he was "scared to make a big deal out of it," the outlet reports.

While no injuries have been reported the investigation into Rader's action remain under investigation as police are looking to identify other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-7720.

