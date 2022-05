Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the projects that will be built under Affordable Newark, his $20 million housing initiative targeted to Newark families earning $32,000 or less, 30 percent of the area median income (AMI) for a family of four, in a press conference at 2-18 Stratford Place. These buildings are now in the process of renovation to quality affordable housing. At the event, the mayor said that more than one third of the Affordable Newark housing will be created by minority and women developers and co-developers (MWBE).

