‘The top player on the pitch’ – Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic used to be linked to Arsenal and West Ham in January but caught round to relieve sink Rangers in Europa League final

The BBC has apologised after a message appeared on screen reading “Manchester United are rubbish”. The line popped up on the BBC News ticker at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am broadcast. Later in the morning, the presenter Annita McVeigh apologised to any Manchester United fans who may have been offended, saying the mistake had occurred as someone was learning how to operate the ticker and was “writing random things not in earnest”. Another message reading “Weather rain everywhere” also appeared on the ticker.

