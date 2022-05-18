ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The top player on the pitch’ – Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic used to be linked to Arsenal and West Ham in January but caught round to relieve sink Rangers in Europa League final

Cover picture for the articleRangers may per chance include fallen short of their hopes of worthwhile the Europa League, but their job may per chance had been made less difficult had one Eintracht Frankfurt star been snapped up in January. The German aspect obtained the showpiece even in Seville on penalties and precipitated...

