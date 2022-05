GRAND RAPIDS, MI - In a play to up its assortment of fresh, sustainable produce offerings, Meijer has revealed its latest partnership with Revolution Farms, a Michigan-based hydroponic lettuce grower. As part of this alliance, the retailer will now be able to provide local lettuce and salad greens to its shoppers year-round across its six-state footprint.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO