Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage fell to the San Diego Wave on Sunday afternoon, as the league newcomers relied on a goal from Alex Morgan to secure the result. Despite a valiant push for an equalizer throughout the second half, the North Carolina side were unable to erase the deficit as the final whistle blew. The squad will look to have another opportunity to add to the win column as they travel to face the Houston Dash for the first time this season on May 29.

20 HOURS AGO