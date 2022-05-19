ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disco lights, all the rage in the 70s, are still going strong underwater

(SOUNDBITE OF BEE GEES' "STAYIN' ALIVE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You feel it? Disco was all the rage back in the '70s, and apparently the vibe is still going strong underwater. British...

Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
NPR

A kids' story unfolds without words in 'A Day For Sandcastles'

About 10 years ago, JonArno Lawson was at a beach in Virginia watching his kids build sandcastles right next to the waves. "I kept trying to get them to come back because I thought it was a terrible idea," he says. He wanted them to build their sandcastles closer to the dunes. But they found it more exciting to build right where the waves hit, seeing their sandcastles get destroyed, and then re-building them with whatever debris washed up from the ocean.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Study finds microscopic life in 830-million-year-old crystal – and it might be alive!

From lemons to ham, salt is a handy food preservative. But researchers studying some really old salt crystals found them preserving something else - evidence of life. KATHY BENISON: There are little cubes of the original liquid from which that salt grew. And the surprise for us is that we also saw shapes that are consistent with what we would expect from microorganisms. And they could be still surviving within that 830-million-year-old preserved microhabitat.
SCIENCE
NPR

Encore: Meet the cool 62-year-old Kenyan on first all-Black team to summit Everest

This morning in Kenya, 62-year-old James Kagambi returned home a hero. CHANG: He is the first Kenyan to climb to the top of Mount Everest, and he did so as a member of the first all-Black team to summit the highest peak in the world. As NPR's Ari Daniel reports, this furthers Kagambi's personal goal of inspiring more diversity in mountaineering.
MUSIC
NPR

Opinion: What extraterrestrials might learn on Earth

The truth is out there - and may be slightly disappointing. This week, a congressional committee held the first hearings on UFOs - now called UAPs, or unexplained aerial phenomenon - since 1969. Investigators say there are now about 400 reported incidents in their database in which people reported seeing something in the skies that cannot be explained. But Scott W. Bray, deputy director of U.S. Navy intelligence, told the committee they still haven't discovered anything non-terrestrial in origin. To quote an understated line from npr.org, "none of the documented objects had attempted to communicate with U.S. aviators, and no attempt had been made to communicate with them." Though if any UAPs would like to appear on our show, I promise them Nina Totin' Bags from the NPR gift shop for carting back earthly souvenirs.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Is Homer Simpson still America's economic everyman?

When the Simpsons first aired in 1989, the show depicted a typical American middle-class family. NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money investigates whether that remains true in 2022. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. For nearly 30 years, Homer Simpson has worked a union job at a nuclear power plant in Springfield, a...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Dancing like nobody is watching can help overcome anxiety and other issues

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dancing like nobody's watching can help overcome anxiety. And a growing body of research suggests it can also help ease chronic pain, get you in shape and improve your mood. This research has given rise to dance music therapy, a form of treatment used for a variety of health conditions ranging from depression to schizophrenia. There is, however, one big risk. A little too much dancing, and you could come down with "Saturday Night Fever." It's MORNING EDITION.
ENTERTAINMENT

