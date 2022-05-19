Disco lights, all the rage in the 70s, are still going strong underwater

The truth is out there - and may be slightly disappointing. This week, a congressional committee held the first hearings on UFOs - now called UAPs, or unexplained aerial phenomenon - since 1969. Investigators say there are now about 400 reported incidents in their database in which people reported seeing something in the skies that cannot be explained. But Scott W. Bray, deputy director of U.S. Navy intelligence, told the committee they still haven't discovered anything non-terrestrial in origin. To quote an understated line from npr.org, "none of the documented objects had attempted to communicate with U.S. aviators, and no attempt had been made to communicate with them." Though if any UAPs would like to appear on our show, I promise them Nina Totin' Bags from the NPR gift shop for carting back earthly souvenirs.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO