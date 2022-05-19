Rallies Held in Wyoming Over Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons
By Sam Haut
On May 5, rallies were held by members of the Northern Arapaho tribe in Wyoming in recognition of the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. The rallies are part of a larger effort by people in Wyoming to bring greater attention to the issues that indigenous people are dealing with,...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While the courts decide the future rights of both hunters and landowners, a heavy hitter just joined the fray. The Wyoming-centered, corner crossing legal battle made national news when 4 Missouri hunters won their case against criminal trespassing charges. The case proceeds to the...
Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
If you are experiencing bouts of vomiting and diarrhea (or both concurrently), you aren't alone. Stomach-related illnesses are on the increase in Wyoming, the Department of Health announced on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health put out a notice on...
It’s been almost three weeks since the Department of Family Services officially launched the Homeowner Assistance Fund — a new program for people behind on home ownership costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program grants homeowners up to $17,000 in federal money per household to help cover...
With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
I just read Dr. McGinley’s letter about terrible GOP leadership in Wyoming. While most of his letter was filled with emotion, it was devoid of facts. I was a delegate from Sublette County to the State Convention, and after reading his letter I am wondering if I was at the same Convention as Dr. McGinley claims to have been.
HD Outdoors Wyoming is a relatively new non-profit organization based out of Casper, Wyoming that is dedicated to giving back to the men and women that served our country, the Veterans. The organization was founded by Lindsey Stillwell and Tom Whitmire who are both staples in the Casper community. The...
Today's Wyoming sunrise at Fremont Lake was taken by Brian Gray. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city. A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.
The key to being a good driver in Wyoming is to make sure you're a rude driver apparently. Just kidding! That's not even remotely a good quality for anyone on the road. However, as recent as this past fall, Cheyenne drivers were labeled as the 'rudest drivers in Wyoming'. But according to a recent report, drivers in the capital city are also the best in the Cowboy State.
Two Wyoming men have been ordered to pay thousands in fines and restitution for a lengthy list of poaching charges. According to Wyoming Game and Fish, Justin Chewning and Steven Macy have been ordered to pay close to $15,000 in fines and have lost their hunting privileges for a number of years.
The price of gasoline increased by 0.8 cents per gallon on Friday over the previous 24 hours to average $4.27 per gallon. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up by 6.1 cents per...
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.
Family vacations are beginning and Yellowstone National Park is already getting busy. When you head into the park, make sure you're ready for anything. The Boy Scout motto 'Be Prepared' has been around since the early 1900's when the Scouts were organized by Robert Baden-Powell. Baden-Powell once wrote that to...
Some archeologists can go their entire careers without making the kind of discovery Wyoming State Archeologist Spender Pelton and his team did over the last few years in Platte County, when they confirmed the existence of the oldest mine on the continent.
For the third year, Wyoming Wildlife magazine is calling for the public’s best wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State. The publication has opened entries for the third annual Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest. Entries will be accepted until midnight June 13. This is an opportunity for photographers of every...
GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Federal district court judge in the Western District of Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction to stop the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 public health policy. It was in response to a lawsuit by 24 Republican states, including Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement in support of the ruling:
Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users' credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .
