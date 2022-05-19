ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Rallies Held in Wyoming Over Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

By Sam Haut
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 5, rallies were held by members of the Northern Arapaho tribe in Wyoming in recognition of the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. The rallies are part of a larger effort by people in Wyoming to bring greater attention to the issues that indigenous people are dealing with,...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Corner Crossing case moves to civil court backed by a heavy hitter

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While the courts decide the future rights of both hunters and landowners, a heavy hitter just joined the fray. The Wyoming-centered, corner crossing legal battle made national news when 4 Missouri hunters won their case against criminal trespassing charges. The case proceeds to the...
WYOMING STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Highway Patrol on Marijuana DUIs

Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
KPVI Newschannel 6

An iconoclast in the Wyoming Legislature faces a pair of challengers

With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: GOP Leadership

I just read Dr. McGinley’s letter about terrible GOP leadership in Wyoming. While most of his letter was filled with emotion, it was devoid of facts. I was a delegate from Sublette County to the State Convention, and after reading his letter I am wondering if I was at the same Convention as Dr. McGinley claims to have been.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Here’s An Easy Way To Help WYO Veterans And Spend Time Outdoors

HD Outdoors Wyoming is a relatively new non-profit organization based out of Casper, Wyoming that is dedicated to giving back to the men and women that served our country, the Veterans. The organization was founded by Lindsey Stillwell and Tom Whitmire who are both staples in the Casper community. The...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, May 22, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at Fremont Lake was taken by Brian Gray. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missing Person#Native Americans#Indigenous People#Rallies Held#Northern Arapaho#The University Of Wyoming
1230 ESPN

New Concealed Carry Law in Denver Colorado Angers Gun Owners

Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city. A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, May 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The price of gasoline increased by 0.8 cents per gallon on Friday over the previous 24 hours to average $4.27 per gallon. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up by 6.1 cents per...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
subletteexaminer.com

Green River Drift wins legal battle

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly took into account possible grizzly bear preservation and that the cattle drives, along with associated grazing, may continue.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Third Annual Wyoming Wildlife Calendar photo contest

For the third year, Wyoming Wildlife magazine is calling for the public’s best wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State. The publication has opened entries for the third annual Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest. Entries will be accepted until midnight June 13. This is an opportunity for photographers of every...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in northern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Welcomes Federal Court Ruling that Supports Border Security

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Federal district court judge in the Western District of Louisiana has granted a preliminary injunction to stop the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 public health policy. It was in response to a lawsuit by 24 Republican states, including Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon issued the following statement in support of the ruling:
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
KIVI-TV

Instability creating active weather in southern Idaho

Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .
BOISE, ID
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy