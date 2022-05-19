ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Couple BOTH Get Cancer Diagnosis, Daughter Asks For Help

By Andi Ahne
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's something that you never want to happen to anyone in your family. Cancer has touched many of our lives, but for Amanda Love, it hit her family harder than most. Both Amanda's mom and dad have been diagnosed with different types of cancer just a year apart. In November of...

The Bismarck “F” Bomb That Made National News

Some say they can still hear the echo of the naughty words uttered by a Bismarck news anchor. What is your worst nightmare? Some say heights or creepy things like falling into a hole filled with snakes. Well imagine yourself on your first day at a television news station, far from your hometown, you come in motivated and excited to make an instant impression, and well everything turns into a complete disaster, losing your job in just a blink of an eye...( and a slip of the tongue )
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Pedestrian Hit By Train In Bismarck, ND

According to KFYR TV, a pedestrian is dead following an incident involving a train. According to the article (BPD), Bismarck Police Department was called to the scene at 5:45 P.M. on Friday, May 20, 2022. This is really sad that someone lost their life. At the time of writing this article the name of the deceased individual has not been released. The article stated that the incident occurred on West Main Street in Bismarck, ND.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

18-Year-Old Found Dead In Bismarck, Investigation Underway

A GoFundMe was started for an 18-year-old, named Steven Ramos-Carballo. His friends say he went missing just this past weekend, on Friday May 13th. Tragically, he was discovered to have passed away. His body was found the following Saturday; I'm told Ramos was found at a "shop" -- a local hangout for young kids/teens in the area.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

New Custom Pool Building Company In Bismarck, ND

There's a new pool and spa place coming to the local area. Envision Pools & Outdoor Living is currently doing some remodeling to the old Bismarck Floral and S&B landscaping building at 1400 Airport Road in Bismarck, ND. Envision Pools & Outdoor Living will have spas, pool & patio furniture, patio heaters, and outdoor kitchens.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Mandan, ND
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
96-5 The Fox

Is This Bismarck’s Most Unique Intersection?

Well here is a first for me, I've lived in Bismarck now for almost 2 years and this morning I came across something that many natives may not have ever experienced. For the most part, that can be exciting, but most people aren't thrilled with the unexpected. "Hey, Siri, what...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Steven Ramos-Carballo remembered as man who always looked out for others

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police have been investigating the death of 18-year-old Steven Ramos-Carballo. Officers say his body was found Saturday, May 14, around 4:48 p.m. at a car shop on East Main Avenue. Since there were no witnesses, police began an investigation. Evidence has since been gathered,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Family displaced after Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One family is displaced after a fire in northeast Bismarck Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Rural Fire Department. Investigators said no one was home at the time and a neighbor called 911. Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Bismarck police investigating May 14 unattended death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — To combat what it calls “unsubstantiated information” circulating in the community, the Bismarck Police Department on Friday released some details about its investigation into an unattended death on Saturday, May 14 of an 18-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to an automotive shop around 4:48 p.m. last Saturday in the […]
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

When Is Tiny TOO Tiny In Bismarck/Mandan?

Just recently I wrote a story and shared some pictures of mansions in Mandan. As we all were foaming at the mouth looking at gigantic, gorgeous houses in Bismarck/Mandan, the real reality is simple. About 99% of us could never afford to live in one. So what in my opinion makes a house a mansion? The first thing I notice is just how spacious these homes are, how high their living room ceilings reach, and how many cars can fit comfortably in the garage. For those few people that live in an abode that has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, I really doubt they are utilizing ALL of the space they have in their luxurious home, however, let me show you some people that are doing just that.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

6 Things You Can Do For Memorial Day In Bisman

Allow us all to collectively gasp at those who've forgotten the holiday is near. If you don’t know, Memorial Day is coming up at the end of the month, on Monday, May 30th; most of of spend that weekend before the holiday spending. What Is Memorial Day?. Memorial Day...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Asking For A “Friend” – Do Dating Apps Work Here In ND?

I am simply asking this question "for a friend of mine" of course. I have heard many times before, in conversation either at work or somewhere out and about here in Bismark/Mandan, about a very happy "about to be married" person who met their significant other on a dating app. I have never really had the desire to even check and see how these apps work, however, a friend of mine was and still is.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan Restaurant Opening Second Location In Bismarck

Old 10 Bar & Grill just celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility. While they have loved serving the people of Mandan over the years, they are now branching out to Bismarck. -- Don't worry Mandan's location will still operate as usual. Never Have I Ever. I'll admit, I've never...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police looking for runaway teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, 17-year-old Patricia Freeman. According to a Facebook post by the Bismarck Police Department, Freeman was reported as a runway on May 10, around 1:17 p.m. from the 3200 block of E Rosser Avenue in Bismarck. Patricia has blonde […]
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

ND, And Everywhere Else On Earth -“The Classic Golf Debate”

You know how it is when you are at work and someone brings up a controversial topic... ...all the opinions come out to play. Well, this particular subject isn't earth-shattering by any means, BUT it definitely will bring out arguments on both sides. This all came up this afternoon here at our studios in Mandan on a cloudy, rain-splashed Friday. As I looked out Scott McGowan's office window, we started talking about golf, and the PGA Championship that is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Yesterday Tiger Woods was irked at a cameraman for getting too close to him out on the course, we both said to one another how crazy it is for professional golfers to be so close to the fans, literally just a few feet away at times. I remarked that I would be afraid of hitting someone with one of my many errant shots, and SO this shifted into a question that defines moral boundaries with the golfer him or herself.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck’s Highland Acres Soon To Be Labeled As ‘Historic’?

Some Bismarck residents are working to get Highland Acres labeled as 'Historic' by the National Register of Historic Places. Pretty cool, huh?. When a place gets listed on the national register, it's not just an honorary title, it also gives the area the ability to apply for some grant programs. This also allows for properties that produce income, to apply for the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck PD & Bars Have Found A New Way To Spot Fake ID’s

Did you or somebody you know ever have a fake ID? I never had one, but I sure know a lot of people who did. Fake IDs are big business and people pay big money to obtain one. Underage drinking is a HUGE problem in North Dakota. Studies show it leads to excessive/binge drinking later in life as adults. Now, the Bismarck Police Department has teamed up with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and local colleges to help curb underage drinking. They are working up with area bars and restaurants with new technology to spot fake IDs. Because fake IDs are such big business these days, they are very difficult to spot even by the trained eye of the most seasoned bouncer.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Man’s Dream – Honoring Those That Have Fallen In Iraq

This is something we all can respect and even help out with. Everyone has their own way of showing support, to let others know how much we appreciate what our men and women in the armed forces do, for our country, every minute of the day. They lay their lives on the line protecting our freedom, and sadly some of them fall. Bismarck's Robbie Wagner has entered a contest, not just for self-gain, but to help out a great cause AND make sure that we never forget our fallen.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

In Bismarck – Can You Do More Damage Than Good?

How many times do you think we come across some form of an advertisement every day?. More so than you think, whether you heard it on the radio or watched a commercial on television. Working in this business, I have come across a fact that if a 30-second or a minute ad is either over-board ANNOYING or it's got some kind of cute music jingle or catch-phrase - people will remember the product and the business. Whether they are going out of their way to grab our attention, or not, it's effective Now let's talk about what is ineffective. Have you ever heard of "word of mouth"? This is what most any kind of business owners fear the most.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

