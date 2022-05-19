ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Folk Singer and Bob Dylan Collaborator Bob Neuwirth Dead at 82

By Allison Rapp
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bob Neuwirth, a leading figure in the folk movement of the '60s who collaborated with the likes of Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin, died last night. He was 82. The news was confirmed by Neuwirth's partner, Paula Batson. “On Wednesday evening in Santa Monica, Bob Neuwirth’s big heart gave...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Fun 104.3

40 Years Ago: Danny DeVito Buys ‘Taxi’ Reprieve With ‘SNL’ Stunt

If television executives have learned one thing (and it’s far from certain that they have) it’s not to piss off Danny DeVito. The TV veteran has never been afraid of biting the hands that have gingerly fed him during his time on such classic series as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Taxi. The diminutive but garrulous DeVito has made a career out of playing irascible, irresponsible loudmouths, mirroring the acclaimed actor and director’s willingness to take a snarky stand for something he believes in.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Renee Zellweger addresses unrecgonizable appearance in new miniseries

Renee Zellweger has undergone some transformations in her time and her latest might just be her most dramatic. The star is unrecognizable in her role as convicted killer Pamela Hupp, for the miniseries, The Thing About Pam, and she's opened up about how it feels to look like a different person.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cale
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Michael Mcclure
Person
Bob Neuwirth
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Patti Smith
ScreenCrush

The Worst ’80s Movies

The ’80s were a full generation ago, and yet they remain a dominant force in modern popular culture. Remakes of its biggest movies — Top Gun: Maverick, anyone? Or would you prefer Ghostbusters: Afterlife? — continue to dominate multiplexes, while updates of the era’s big TV shows are all over the airwaves and streaming (Who’s psyched for the new version of Night Court?) Nothing sells these days quite like nostalgia.
TV SHOWS
Fun 104.3

Top 10 Songs Paul McCartney Has Not Played Live on Got Back Tour

If Paul McCartney were to play a concert featuring every single one of his songs — from the Beatles to Wings to solo material – he'd be facing days of endless performing. That is a preposterous idea and a physical impossibility, but it illustrates just how much music McCartney has to choose from when he curates his set lists. There's an entire decade's worth of Beatles songs to be considered, a catalog that already holds enough diverse material to last any artist a lifetime. Then there are eight albums of songs by Wings, who also enjoyed immense success in their 10 years together — every one of their albums landed in the Top 10. And as if that weren't impressive enough, McCartney has a full solo discography to pull from, too, ranging from his 1970 solo debut to his most recent studio endeavor, 2020's McCartney III.
MUSIC
Fun 104.3

Listen to Journey’s New Song ‘Let It Rain’

Journey have released “Let It Rain,” the latest track from their upcoming album Freedom. Though the band is most associated with their arena rock anthems, they switch up their style on the new song. “Let It Rain” is a heavy-handed rocker, boasting a powerful swagger from the opening note.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborator#Folk Singer#Renaldo And Clara
IndieWire

‘Conversations with Friends’: Alison Oliver Explains She Now Has ‘Standard’ for Future Intimate Scenes

Click here to read the full article. Alison Oliver has a story that wouldn’t be out of place in the classic film era, going from unknown to Hollywood with her first starring role in Hulu’s new series, “Conversations with Friends.” The Irish actress plays Frances, a shy, introverted young woman who, alongside her friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), becomes close to intriguing couple Melissa and Nick (Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn). When Frances and Nick embark on an affair it changes everything. Oliver explained to IndieWire via Zoom that she bonded quickly with both Alwyn and Lane. The latter, especially, as the...
TV SERIES
Fun 104.3

35 Years Ago: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman Return

Critics of contemporary movie and TV culture often bemoan its reliance on sequels, spin-offs and nostalgia, as if things like this were somehow new. But the idea of pop culture re-masticating itself has been with us for a long time now, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. If you want evidence of this, look no further than the made-for-TV movie The Return of The Six-Million-Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, which premiered on NBC on May 17, 1987.
MOVIES
TVLine

Endeavour to End With Season 9

Click here to read the full article. Endeavour Morse’s origin story is coming to an end. PBS Masterpiece announced Monday that Endeavour will conclude with Season 9. The decision to end the Inspector Morse prequel was mutually agreed upon by producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis and series stars Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. “Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV,” executive producer Damien Timmer said in a statement. “Russell always knew where he wanted...
TV SERIES
CBS San Francisco

BottleRock Napa Valley Brings Music, Gourmet Food to Wine Country

NAPA -- The ninth edition of BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off Friday with a full weekend of music, gourmet food and good times featuring headliners Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, P!nk and Luke Combs.Last fall, the festival was finally held after being pushed back from its traditional Memorial Day weekend dates following an over a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing some challenges including two headliners (Stevie Nicks and Chris Stapleton) who cancelled due to health concerns and non-COVID illness, the 2021 staging of BottleRock Napa Valley was a rousing success that happily did not end up being...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS San Francisco

Thousands attend Petaluma tribute to 'American Graffiti'

PETALUMA (KPIX) -- Saturday morning, thousands gathered in Petaluma to salute "American Graffiti." Many of them brought their classic cars to pay tribute to a movie classic. Reportedly filmed in 28 days with a budget below $850,000, it's now on the American Film Institute list of the top 100 movies of all time.In 1972, the young film director George Lucas set out to make a movie about his life as a teenager in the Central Valley town of Modesto. With a backdrop of the 60s car-cruising culture and a soundtrack of classic rock 'n' roll, the film...
PETALUMA, CA
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy