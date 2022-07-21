ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Planning a trip to the big game? Here are the best travel deals to — and in — Los Angeles

By Emily McNutt
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Traveling to — and staying in — Los Angeles for the big game doesn't have to be expensive. We take a look at some of the best flight and hotel deals you can still...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-23-2022]

Want to get out of the house on Saturday? We’ve got a few good reasons to get off the couch. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 23) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Best Bet SoCal Events For This Weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. There’s a lot going on this weekend—especially on Saturday—so we’ll help you sift through this weekend’s festivities with a few recommendations. For more activities to do throughout the week, check out our Events Calendar for July 22–28.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Ontario, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

‘Secret’ mansion behind iconic Chateau Marmont lists for $30M

A “secret” mansion privately situated behind a set of gates above the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles has listed for sale, asking $29.95 million. Newly constructed, the estate has been pegged as a “modern retreat” boasting all the luxe amenities anyone can think of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: An Evening at LA Zoo

Zoo Friday Nights: Our fascination with the fabulous furry denizens of the Los Angeles County Zoo and Botanical Gardens? That's an everlasting emotion, but what isn't so everlasting? A limited-time event series, one that gives people the chance to call upon the animal park as the sun bids us farewell. The 2022 Zoo Friday Nights are coming to a close — the final one is on July 29 — meaning your chance to enjoy a different side of the destination is ending, too, at least for the time being. Don't howl or roar; just secure your entry now, if you love critters, tunes, adult libations, and educational pop-ups, too.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Official Summer Fair of LA returns to Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. - From the extreme dog stunt show to classic pig races, the Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles is back in full swing at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The fair is offering an array of unique foods for attendees. "Everybody comes to Juicy’s for the giant...
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Agency#Travel Deals#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Platinum Card#Creditcards Com#American Express#Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams
territorysupply.com

The Most Scenic Los Angeles to Yosemite Road Trip Itinerary

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. There’s nothing better than a road trip through sunny California — especially when you set your sights for Yosemite. When planning an adventure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Clementine Bakery Los Angeles: Homestyle-food neighborhood cafe [Review]

Clementine Bakery is a quaint family-owned, counter-serve neighborhood cafe and bakery in Los Angeles. They offer fresh-baked pastries, seasonal salads and sandwiches, fresh and frozen soups, and entrees to take home for dinner. They shop at local farmers’ markets for the freshest seasonal ingredients and prepare everything from scratch and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
idesignarch.com

Palatial French Chateau Style Mega Mansion in Beverly Hills

This grand classic French inspired villa in North Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California is a sprawling property with all the beauty and luxury one can expect in this exclusive gated enclave. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, the dramatic estate has 22,967 sq. ft. of living space...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

People commonly associate LA with the movie and television industry. However, there’s more to it than Hollywood. It’s also a melting pot of diverse cuisines from all over the world. The 17 best Indian restaurants in Los Angeles, CA, will take you on a culinary tour of Mumbai, Delhi, or Bangalore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Starbucks CEO says more stores will shutter. Reasons remain unclear

Sixteen Starbucks stores across the country, six of which are in LA, are set to shut down by the end of the month. And according to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, more closures are imminent. In a leaked video obtained by Seattle radio host Ari Hoffman, Schultz said closures were due to homelessness, crime, and personal safety risks of employees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

EVENTS ON FRIDAY, JULY 22, 2022 — Friday, July 22, 2022. Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Altadena Mural Celebration click for more information ». The City of Altadena invite the community to join them for the official “Greetings from Altadena” mural dedication. Come celebrate the festivities with food & drinks provided by Grocery Outlet for their one year anniversary! Meet the mural artist Victor Ving and learn about the Greetings Tour pro…
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second location in Marina Del Rey as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The new location will be at 4025 Del Rey Ave and while the restaurant has stopped its All You Can Eat service, there are still plenty of options with its dine-in and takeout service that runs from when the restaurant opens at 12:00 p.m. The restaurant serves a mix of sushi, sashimi, nigiri and chirashi with some truly interesting names for the dishes like the Jessica Alba roll, Rockstar roll, Double Blood roll and Obama Care roll.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
PASADENA, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy