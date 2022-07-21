Planning a trip to the big game? Here are the best travel deals to — and in — Los Angeles

Zoo Friday Nights: Our fascination with the fabulous furry denizens of the Los Angeles County Zoo and Botanical Gardens? That's an everlasting emotion, but what isn't so everlasting? A limited-time event series, one that gives people the chance to call upon the animal park as the sun bids us farewell. The 2022 Zoo Friday Nights are coming to a close — the final one is on July 29 — meaning your chance to enjoy a different side of the destination is ending, too, at least for the time being. Don't howl or roar; just secure your entry now, if you love critters, tunes, adult libations, and educational pop-ups, too.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO