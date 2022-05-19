ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New conference format would’ve had Colorado in 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8JiJ_0fjna7Qc00

The Pac-12 announced on Wednesday that it would be implementing a new format for its conference championship game. Instead of the best in the North Division playing the best in the South, the two overall squads with the best conference records will now face each other come 2022.

So what does this mean for Colorado? Well, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted that he believes the Buffs will now have a tougher battle to reach the title game. At first thought, it does seem reasonable that having to compete with a few extra teams would make things more challenging.

But that’s not what history tells us.

If the new format had been implemented in 2020, the Buffs would have been in that season’s Pac-12 Championship Game. Colorado’s 2016 Pac-12 South winning team also remains safe.

Here is what Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic said about 2020 :

The 2020 game would have been vastly different. The official game was to have pitted USC against Washington but Washington was unable to compete due to COVID and was replaced by Oregon. Under the soon-to-be-implemented format, USC would have played Colorado.

Man, it would have been great to play USC that year. The Trojans were scheduled to face the Buffs in what would have been a major Pac-12 matchup, but COVID-19 regulations canceled the game, likely ruining CU’s chances at winning the division.

While making comparisons to the 2020 college football season comes with its faults, the new conference format may not be all bad for Colorado.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Five Buffs with 2023 NFL draft chances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY41r_0fjna7Qc00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson drops and falls outside top 10 in ESPN’s college football rankings

After missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015, Clemson will have to re-earn a top 10 spot in rankings next season. Led by one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, the Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, but compared to their previous appearances in the CFP, it was considered a down year by many. With the drop in performance, ESPN doesn’t have the same level of optimism for next season as in years past, as it has Clemson at No. 12 in the country in the way-too-early top 25. In the top 11 and above Clemson,...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska’s transfer portal class ranks Top 10

A major recruiting service thinks highly of Nebraska’s transfer portal additions heading into the 2022 season. 247Sports has updated its transfer portal rankings, and the Cornhuskers have cracked the top ten. The Cornhuskers currently sit #10 with a composite score of 54.41, right behind #9 Miami (54.72) and just in front of #11 Texas with 54.25. It should be no surprise that USC is ranked #1, far outdistancing the #2 and #3 teams, Ole Miss and LSU. Rounding out the top ten at #4 Oklahoma, #5 UCLA, #6 Alabama, #7 South Carolina, and  #8 Arkansas. And the Huskers aren’t done as...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Nebraska get any of the top transfers in college football for 2022?

Last month, USA Today put out a list of top college football transfers for the upcoming 2022 season. Nebraska was active in the portal and brought in over a dozen players but did the Cornhuskers bring in anyone who can crack this list? With the season less than 100 days away, we’ll soon see with our own eyes which the best of the transfers were and weren’t. Transfers for the last several weeks won’t appear on the list, so you know why if you don’t see names like Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Enjoy the chaos, college football fans. With all...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Oregon State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest ESPN power rankings

Coming out of spring ball, the vibes are all positive for the Oklahoma Sooners. A tremendous crowd at the spring game, followed by several solid recruiting weekends has the Sooners heading into the summer with quite a bit of momentum. Still months away from the start of the 2022 season, Oklahoma’s positioned once again to contend for the Big 12 title.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#The North Division#Buffs#Pac 12 Championship Game#Pac 12 South#Covid#Usc#Cu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes’ first loss on the 2022 schedule

In a perfect world, there wouldn’t be a loss to dissect on the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 schedule. History and the difficulty of running the gauntlet unblemished during any college football season tell us that there’s a setback coming somewhere. With the departures of a host of impact players from rival Iowa State and quarterback Carson Strong from Nevada, the Hawkeyes appear well positioned entering 2022 to get off to a fast start. The Cyclones are replacing longtime starting quarterback Brock Purdy who threw for 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns over the course of his Iowa State career. Star running back Breece...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports ranks the 100 best college football games of 2022

Every fall many of us are glue to the televisions on Saturdays, starting early afternoon all the way to PAC-12 After Dark, college football is one the tube or streaming device. Fortunately, 247Sports has us covered with a preview of the best potential games of the upcoming season. Plenty of them will have College Football Playoff implications as well. Find out which Notre Dame games made the list below and for the rest of them check the full list here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where ESPN projects UNC to finish in 2022 college season

We are still months away from the 2022 college football season and while we have a long Summer to go, the projections are starting to roll in. The latest are from ESPN and the website’s SP+ projections. The updated rankings from Bill Connelly feature where each team stands here in the preseason. The projections are based on three metrics: Returning production Recent recruiting Recent history Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan take the top four spots in the rankings while Clemson is the first Atlantic Coast Conference team at No. 6. But as for the Tar Heels, ESPN projects them at No. 34 overall. The Tar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot hints at who he wants to play in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

We already know a few opponents on the 2022-23 UNC basketball schedule as the Tar Heels are set to run it back with four of their five starters from a year ago returning. The excitement going into the season is at an all-time high and rightfully so. The Tar Heels will be one of the title favorites when the season opens up and a big reason why is the return of senior forward Armando Bacot. Bacot put together his best season in college a year ago and is one of the best players returning in the country. As his busy offseason continues...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators among 5-star defensive lineman's top 4 schools

It’s nearly impossible to pull top-ranked players that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban covets out of Alabama. However, the Gators and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer are trying to snag five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Saban. Woods told Gators Online that Florida is one of his top four schools along with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Clemson. Woods is ranked as the 27th overall prospect and the third-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Released from Cowboys, here's what TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt had to offer

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have done their homework on the safety position in the 2022 undrafted free agent class. We already have previewed one safety signee in Juanyeh Thomas and they originally signed another one. This one is more local to home, as they signed TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt. Van Zandt is an experienced player and a versatile one, but apparently didn’t impress the coaching staff enough as he was released on Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Changes in PAC-12 and Mountain West suggest change is coming to Big Ten soon

The future of the conference championship game in college football is beginning to change in a significant way. While the Big Ten has yet to make any adjustments to how it will ultimately crown a conference champion in football, other conferences are making moves they feel is best for their respective situations. The ACC has already begun exploring a different scheduling technique that would include a 3-5-5 format with three permanent rivals every season for every ACC member and rotating the other 10 schools over two seasons with five one year and five more the next. The ACC also seemed to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy