SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran manager Bob Melvin had faith in José Azocar with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th inning, and the rookie delivered. Azocar lined a single into center field to bring in Manny Machado and lift the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO