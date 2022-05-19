ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 5/19 – Citizen Alert Tests Begin This Morning In Jackson County, Grants Pass Woman Arrested After Douglas County Drug Sniffing Dog Discovers Meth During Traffic Stop Near Canyonville

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Citizen Alert Tests Begin This Morning In Jackson County. The County and cities will be conducting a Citizen Alert Test in preparation...

Authorities respond to active structure fire in Eagle Point

Eagle Point, Ore. — At 7:03 pm on Sunday night, units responded to an active structure fire at 16171 Highway 62 in Eagle Point. Jackson County Fire Districts 3 and 4, as well as Jackson County Sheriff are currently on scene. This is a breaking news situation and this...
Eugene Springfield fire crews rescue two in Willamette River

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Two people are safe after a water rescue in the Willamette River near Springfield Sunday. Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 5:20 p.m. Officials said the two people were not wearing life vests and had a "mishap" at the low head dam on the Willamette River near I-5.
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 5/18 – Oregon Primary Voter Turnout Among Lowest in 60 Years; Proposed Idaho Annex Rejecting Jurisdictional Transfer In Early Returns

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
COURT GRANTS INJUNCTION REQUEST, HATCHERY SMOLTS TO BE RELEASED

The Marion County Circuit Court has granted a request by a group of petitioners including Douglas County, the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and fishing guide Scott Worsley, to issue a preliminary injunction halting a recent decision by the State Fish & Wildlife Commission. A release from the Oregon Department of...
'Along Came Trudy' loses liquor license following COVID violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission voted to cancel Along Came Trudy's alcohol license following a string of COVID-related violations. Ultimately, commissioners agreed with the findings of an Oregon Administrative Law Judge that Along Came Trudy stayed open for inside dining despite an Executive Order that limited that activity in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Quarantine issued after Oregon bird flu outbreak

The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17. The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA....
Avian flu spreads to wild birds in Oregon’s Willamette Valley

UPDATE: On May 19th, the USDA established a regional quarantine for avian flu in Lane County. This prevents the movement of poultry from within the area while official conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases exist. A map of the outbreak areas in Linn and Lane Counties and the quarantine...
California County Sheriff Calls For State Of Emergency Over Illegal Cannabis Grows

A video reveals swimming pools that are being used as justification for water usage but are actually directly piped to a greenhouse and many other disturbing things. The Sheriff’s Office of the Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand the problems illicit cannabis cultivation is bringing to the county, reported KRCR abc.
Crash along Highway 99 sends at least three to the hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- At least three people were taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 99 at about 9 p.m., officials said. This happened about 5 miles south of Junction City near milepost 113, according to Tripcheck. Drivers experienced slight delays and were urged to take other...
