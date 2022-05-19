Rogue Valley News, Thursday 5/19 – Citizen Alert Tests Begin This Morning In Jackson County, Grants Pass Woman Arrested After Douglas County Drug Sniffing Dog Discovers Meth During Traffic Stop Near Canyonville

The last thing Tony Case remembers before being shot at Thurston High School on May 21, 1998 was helping a friend campaign for the student council. One minute, the 17-year-old junior was handing out stickers and buttons, and then the next - after hearing popping sounds erupt nearby- he was on the cafeteria floor, trying to move his limbs.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO