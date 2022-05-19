ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumpster Day Cancelled

 May 19, 2022

For Immediate Release:

May 19, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.) – This Saturday’s Roll Off Dumper Day has been canceled due to a manpower shortage. We appreciate your patience and the City will continue to notify residents of the next scheduled date.

Roll-Off Details

Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month for the upcoming year. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available for disposal from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The City is asking residents not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

Residents may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required. For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the website at http://www.jacksonms.gov/.

