PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago. The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day. That's higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO