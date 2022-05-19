HBO Max to Premiere New Lizzo Documentary This Fall

Fans of Lizzo will be getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life this Fall when she drops her upcoming documentary with HBO Max.

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter announced the news at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront, where she also previewed a teaser.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said in a statement per Variety.

“I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album’ Special,’ y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

“To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, added.

On March 25, Lizzo dropped her Amazon Prime special, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The special is a reality competition seeking the most confident, bad-ass women to join her dance crew, the Big Grrrls.

Contestants moved into the Big Grrrls House and competed in challenges judged by guests, including choreographer Tanisha Scott and SZA. Lizzo served as executive producer for the show.

Lizzo is hoping to change the narrative around big girls in the industry.

“I don’t have to fit into the archetypes that have been created before like Tyra Banks or Puff Daddy,” Lizzo said per The New York Times. “They all did it their own way, and that’s what I’m doing.”