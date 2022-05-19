A Dryden bridge will close until mid-October

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A second budget vote is scheduled next month for the Newfield Central School District, but will there be any change to the proposed budget?. The school board meets next Thursday evening to discuss a possible change to the 2022 to 2023 school budget and tax rate. Voters did not approve the 22 point four million dollar budget on Tuesday, forcing a state-mandated second vote on June 21st.

NEWFIELD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO