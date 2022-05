>Statewide Recount Likely After Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race 'Too Close To Call'. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is likely to be decided by a statewide recount. This according to state elections officials, who said yesterday that the race between TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz and former Wall Street whiz David McCormick appears to be too close to call. Authorities say the need for a recount would delay the outcome until June 8th, which marks the deadline for counties to report Pennsylvania election results.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO