ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

1st COVID BA.5 omicron subvariant detected in state

By Colleen Flynn, Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQIxK_0fjmZvvV00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — State health officials are encouraging Coloradans to continue to be diligent about vaccinations and prevention of COVID-19 on Thursday, as cases have risen since April.

Colorado’s COVID-19 incident commander, Scott Bookman, along with Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, and Diana Herrero, deputy director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response provided an update on Thursday as cases of the coronavirus rise in our state.

As of Wednesday, Colorado’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.37%. Incidence rates have been steadily increasing in the state since April.

COVID-19 rates rise above 8%; See your county’s level

Herlihy said 40% of the state is testing positive with the BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariant variant and that it is approximately 25% more transmissible. She also said the first case of the BA 5 omicron subvariant was detected in Colorado and there have been a handful of BA 4 omicron subvariant cases across the state.

The state is adding BA.4 and BA.5 into the wastewater testing in the next week.

At the beginning of the pandemic, cases were undercounted due to limited testing. As testing became more popular, case counting improved and at-home testing now has created a variety of resources to keep the number of cases more accurate, Herlihy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uq8BI_0fjmZvvV00
CDPHE, 5/18/22
5 things to know about weekend snowstorm

Prevention, vaccination and testing were stressed as these variants are more highly contagious. However, officials said the prevention measures are remaining at the local level, and at this point, no state mandates are expected.

“This virus is here to stay, there is no doubt about that,” Bookman said. Humans have learned how to live with the influenza virus and we’re going to do the same with the coronavirus, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 7

Depcom
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 So, they've come up with a new variant name for the nonexistent virus they're going to use to wreak havoc on the country and the people this summer. CONvid BAAAAA BAAAA BAAAA BAAA BAAAA 5, for all the 🐑 out there.

Reply
3
Ashes to ashes
3d ago

Aren’t we at like 550% more transmissible? Like how does each variant become 25% more transmissible every time? It just doesn’t make sense to me.🤷‍♀️

Reply
2
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Larimer County has entered “medium” COVID-19 risk

Larimer County health officials hosted a virtual update on the state of the COVID-19 virus as the county moves from low to medium risk according to the Centers for Disease Control’s metrics. Medium risk is defined by the CDC as greater than 200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

Trio of Omicron variants leads to rising COVID cases in Colorado

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe latest COVID wave is accelerating in Colorado and across the U.S.Threat level: Public health officials say the uptick won't end anytime soon. The state's modeling predicts a peak in mid-June, the Denver Post reports.The cases are driven by a trio of Omicron variants, the most dominant being BA.2, state data shows."All of our data shows an increase in transmission," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy says. "Our health care providers and our health care facilities could see some stress in the coming weeks."The big picture: The new case counts are increasing concern among Americans, but not changing public behaviors, with one in three Americans now saying the pandemic is over, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index."If anything, behaviors are moving in the other direction," Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.Be smart: The CDC is encouraging people to wear masks in public indoor settings.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Motorcyclists celebrate 15th Veterans Recognition Ride

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Motorcyclists joined the 15th anniversary Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride to honor U.S. military service members. City of Fountain Police and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office escorted the motorcycle procession from Sarges’ Grill, 6436 S US Hwy 85-87. The path traveled through Fontaine, Marksheffel, Highway 94, Curtis Road, Fountain Mesa and […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#State Of Colorado#Influenza Virus#Covid#Kdvr#Coloradans#Cdphe
county17.com

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in northern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
WYOMING STATE
KXRM

Gov. Polis addresses rising crime rates with Community Safety Investment Act

DENVER — With crime rates rising at an unprecedented rate in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis signed legislation that aims to improve public safety and address the underlying causes of crime, Saturday. The bipartisan legislation will expand recruitment, retention, and training of a high-quality workforce to support proven crime prevention and intervention strategies, according to a press […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

It’s time for Coloradans to think about COVID again. Here are 5 things to know.

Just in time for the season of graduation parties and backyard cookouts, the slow rise in Colorado’s COVID cases over the past two months has begun to pick up pace. State health officials are predicting more infections and more hospitalizations to come for at least a few more weeks. But the outlook isn’t as grim as it might have been earlier in the pandemic.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

Colorado Springs juniors receive special merit award for research

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two 11th graders — Mele Jones and Amelia Anderson — at Thrive Home School Academy were recognized for their ground-breaking research which will help provide nutrients to astronauts — and it all started with some radish seeds. “I’ve been told, hypothetically, this could be used for helping out in Mars, but we’re […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado leads U.S. in fastest job growth

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate has declined to 3.6% in April. Industries such as retail, recreation, entertainment, arts and trade have now recovered all jobs lost in early 2020 and growth significantly outpaces the U.S. In March, Colorado had the third fastest recovery […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pfizer will refund more than $107K to Colorado consumers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Pfizer will refund more than $107,000 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. From 2014 to 2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to assist patients with out-of-pocket costs for medications such as Estring, which treats moderate to severe symptoms related to […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Snowstorm Aftermath: What To Do With All Those Broken Branches!?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow. “All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said. He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street. (credit: CBS) “She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said. Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck. “I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy