Santa Monica, CA

Folk Singer and Bob Dylan Collaborator Bob Neuwirth Dead at 82

By Allison Rapp
 3 days ago
Bob Neuwirth, a leading figure in the folk movement of the '60s who collaborated with the likes of Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin, died last night. He was 82. The news was confirmed by Neuwirth's partner, Paula Batson. “On Wednesday evening in Santa Monica, Bob Neuwirth’s big heart gave...

