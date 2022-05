NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Charter Science and Math “Sci High” students have been crowned the Grand Prize winners at Film Prize Junior 2022 for their short film AFTERPARTY. Written, directed and edited by Sci High senior Noel Celestine, and featuring Sci High students, the film was a favorite that won the Audience Choice Award. The film is now available to view on Sci High’s YouTube page.

