Tesla's Ouster From S&P 500 ESG Index About More Than Carbon Footprint

 4 days ago
Tesla has found itself dropped from S&P 500 ESG index, leading CEO Elon Musk to call into question the integrity of the tracking index. The S&P stated that the reason for the move was due to deficiencies in the electric vehicle company's own low-carbon strategy, as well as recent allegations of racial discrimination and poor working conditions. Anthony Sassine, CFA, a senior investment strategist at KraneShares, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss, noting possible issues with the S&P methodology but also pointing out deficiencies in Musk's company. "I think Tesla has some issues to resolve," he said. "We definitely do not stand behind any of the racial inequalities that are happening at the company's factory, and also we would like to see more diversity at the top."

