CLEMSON, S.C. – Redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle led the charge from the circle and from the plate to help push the No. 10 seed Clemson softball team to a 1-0 win over Auburn in the winner’s bracket of the Clemson Regional on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Clemson improves to 41-15 on the year as Auburn drops to 40-16. By improving to 2-0 in the Regional, Clemson advances to play Sunday at 12 p.m., and would advance to the program’s first Super Regional with a victory in the double-elimination format. Clemson’s Sunday opponent is to be determined after Saturday’s games, and both live audio and video will be available.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO