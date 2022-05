SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man charged with murder has died after spending almost three months in the Salt Lake County Jail. A judge dismissed charges against Garman Shaun Cunningham, 51, on May 5. He had been taken from jail to a hospital, where it was reported that he died on March 6, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. But it did not release the cause of death.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO