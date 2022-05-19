Morgan Wallen TikTok Trend About Wyoming City Goes Viral and It’s All Too True
TikTok trends and challenges are fun most of the time (when they're not dangerous). There is one in particular that pertains to a song from Country artist Morgan Wallen and all it took was for a certain city in Wyoming to be mentioned and the TikTok went viral. I think just...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at Fremont Lake was taken by Brian Gray. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
Pain at the pump has reached record proportions in Wyoming. The Cowboy State had seen a massive jump in prices since the first week of May when a GasBuddy.com survey recorded prices skyrocketing upwards of 33.4 cents a gallon. For pickup truck drivers and SUV owners, the cost of gas and diesel is excruciating.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Story of Discovery, Change, And Not Judging A Book By Its Cover. Sometimes it takes a lot of hard work to bring you these stories of food exploration. Sometimes things don’t go as planned. Today, it was “one of...
My story of how I came to live in Wyoming is short and sweet. On vacation to Yellowstone when I was in my teens, I declared, "this is where I'm going to live." I applied to the University of Wyoming a few years later, was accepted ... and at the age of 17, I moved to Laramie from Milwaukee and never once thought about leaving.
The key to being a good driver in Wyoming is to make sure you're a rude driver apparently. Just kidding! That's not even remotely a good quality for anyone on the road. However, as recent as this past fall, Cheyenne drivers were labeled as the 'rudest drivers in Wyoming'. But according to a recent report, drivers in the capital city are also the best in the Cowboy State.
Honestly, I was really hoping we'd all love the 00's wedding classic that won 5 Oscars(in my mind, they did). It had everything, two great leads, a lot of great comedy, I can still watch it to this day. It's timeless. Of course, I'm talking about Wedding Crashers with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. Unfortunately, I think someone forgot to add it to the list.
Kelly Walsh senior Cam Burkett made some big-time history in Wyoming High School track and field as he broke the state shot-put record on Saturday at the Harry Geldien Stadium. State records can only be broken at the state meet and Burkett was right on cue with a toss of 64 feet 2 and 3 quarter inches. The existing record was 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. But Burkett wasn't finished. On his final throw, he unleashed a toss of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inches. The large contingent of fans exploded and it was truly one of the best moments in the history of the Wyoming State Track Meet.
"Goat Yoga" is the latest and greatest fitness trend. A fad that arrived close on the heels of "Llama Yoga", Goat Yoga has steadily become a popular way to both workout, and get in a little one-on-one time with the much-beloved furry farm animals. Before we talk about where in...
Family vacations are beginning and Yellowstone National Park is already getting busy. When you head into the park, make sure you're ready for anything. The Boy Scout motto 'Be Prepared' has been around since the early 1900's when the Scouts were organized by Robert Baden-Powell. Baden-Powell once wrote that to...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A snowstorm and cold front expected to hit southeastern Wyoming this weekend probably will not be the final blast of wintry weather for the season, according to Cowboy State Daily Meteorologist Don Day. Day said Memorial Day weekend would have to...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you are experiencing bouts of vomiting and diarrhea (or both concurrently), you aren’t alone. Stomach-related illnesses are on the increase in Wyoming, the Department of Health announced on Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health put out a notice on...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a sad day for drivers who want to add some bling to their license plates. Because of a national aluminum shortage, the availability of new prestige plates in Wyoming has been paused. A prestige plate is one that is...
There's nothing quite like hiking the rugged scenery of our state or camping out under Wyoming stars. If you're looking for a way to kickstart your summer hiking and camping, then the Audubon of the Rockies has just the event for you. On June 10-12, the Audubon of the Rockies...
It’s been almost three weeks since the Department of Family Services officially launched the Homeowner Assistance Fund — a new program for people behind on home ownership costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program grants homeowners up to $17,000 in federal money per household to help cover...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some archeologists can go their entire careers without making the kind of discovery Wyoming State Archeologist Spender Pelton and his team did over the last few years in Platte County, when they confirmed the existence of the oldest mine on the continent.
The Federal government has announced an additional $3.5 million in funding for Wyoming's Manufacturing Works program. The fund is allocated to spread across five years, with $600,000 received annually over that time period. Funding was issued after a review of the program's successes in job creation, investments, and sales culminating from the program.
With a few days left in Wyoming’s campaign filing period, a polarizing state representative is already facing two primary challengers. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has emerged as an outspoken support of Rep. Liz Cheney. That has earned him substantial backlash from his own party and created a possible opening for a challenger. Brown himself acknowledges that reality. “They both see the opportunity to act in a situation like this,” he said of his opponents. Those opponents are Dean Petersen, a 40-year-old veteran and videographer, and Alan Sheldon, a 39-year-old self-described “genuine conservative” with experience in the aerospace and IT fields. Both Sheldon and Petersen took issue with Brown’s voting record on hot-button issues that have divided Wyoming Republicans. “Many of us were disappointed that Landon Brown attempted to legalize recreational marijuana by cosponsoring House Bill 209 in 2021,” Petersen said in a statement. “The year before, Brown voted against HB 108 designed to help fight illegal immigration. Also in 2020, Brown voted to expand Medicaid through HB 0075. Last fall, he voted against House Bill 1001 which would have prohibited employers from requiring vaccine mandates.” Sheldon expressed similar concerns. “I decided to run because I didn’t like the way the incumbent had been voting since taking office,” he said. “I believe that my district is more conservative, and our current representative is definitely a moderate if you use the party platform as an indicator.” The Wyoming Republican Party platform is deeply conservative. On the topic of same-sex marriage, for instance, it states that “the definition of marriage is the union of one man and one woman.” Brown responded to the criticism by noting that many of the issues he supports have broad backing in Wyoming. “Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana, the vaccine mandates — everything along those lines ... they still are all sticky issues,” Brown said. “With marijuana and Medicaid, it is an overwhelming majority in both parties that actually support those two in Wyoming. My goal is to represent the majority of my constituency the majority of the time.” Both of Brown’s challengers have priorities beyond addressing his voting record. One of the first things Petersen said he’d like to focus on is combating sexual harassment. “I’ve had friends, mostly women, complain of street harassment even in Wyoming, and I’d like to create legislation to help all of us fight that by having a system in which cell phone videos of harassers can be submitted to law enforcement to face clearer legal consequences for their actions,” he said. “I hope that having new legislation against this behavior might make for a cultural shift against street harassment.” Sheldon said he would first focus on efforts to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Brown has served in the Legislature since January 2017. On the last day of the most recent legislative session, it appeared that time was coming to an end. Addressing his colleagues from the House floor, Brown, who received hate mail and threats for not toeing the party line, indicated his time in the Legislature might soon be over.
GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
