The Dallas Mavericks have once again been fined by the NBA over their enthusiastic bench antics. The NBA announced on Sunday that the Mavericks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s rules regarding bench decorum. According to the press release, NBA officials determined that players and coaches on the Dallas side were in places they should not have been during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO