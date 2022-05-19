ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Morgan Wallen TikTok Trend About Wyoming City Goes Viral and It’s All Too True

By Jax
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 4 days ago

TikTok trends and challenges are fun most of the time (when they're not dangerous). There is one in particular that pertains to a song from Country artist Morgan Wallen and all it took was for a certain city in Wyoming to be mentioned and the TikTok went viral. I think just...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheers! This Is Wyoming’s Favorite Wedding Movie

Honestly, I was really hoping we'd all love the 00's wedding classic that won 5 Oscars(in my mind, they did). It had everything, two great leads, a lot of great comedy, I can still watch it to this day. It's timeless. Of course, I'm talking about Wedding Crashers with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. Unfortunately, I think someone forgot to add it to the list.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

The Best Beer Festival in Wyoming Pours in Cheyenne

All beer lovers LOVE beer festivals! Sure, that's really like saying water is wet. But beer festivals are always fun events whether you're a beer connoisseur or just wanting to try a few brews with your friends. And wouldn't you know it, as it turns out, Wyoming's capital city is home to the Cowboy State's best beer festival.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Evanston, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Government
City
Gillette, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Entertainment
City
Riverton, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Sells Stunning California Villa for $2.9 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison has sold her stunning villa in California, and pictures show a luxurious property that is extremely private. According to online property listings, Harrison sold her 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa for $2.987 million on May 19. She listed the property in April for just under $2.7 million after paying $2.5 million for it in September of 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
106.3 Cowboy Country

Fish for Free in Wyoming on June 4

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to participate in Free Fishing Day on June 4. Held every year on the first Saturday of National Fishing and Boating Week, the event allows anyone to fish in Wyoming -- excluding the Wind River Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park -- without a license.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyomingites
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Entrepreneurs Welcomed to New University Program

The University of Wyoming has announced a program centered on Wyoming entrepreneurs beginning on June 17. The course, titled, Entrepreneurial Essentials (e2) is a collaboration between the University of Wyoming and Central Wyoming College. The e2 program seeks to help Wyoming business owners launch their business from the idea stage...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘Yellowstone’ Begins Season 5 Production in Montana

Yellowstone has begun production on its much-anticipated Season 5, and the new season will be extra-special for longtime fans. Paramount Network announced that the Kevin Costner-led show has begun filming its fifth season in Montana in a press release on Monday (May 16). Costner is slated to return in his lead role as Dutton patriarch John Dutton, and many of the faces fans have come to love over the course of the previous four seasons will also be back, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).
MONTANA STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Salmonella Outbreaks

The company that makes Jif peanut butter has issued a voluntary recall after the product was linked to several salmonella cases around the country. You can read the recall announcement, which includes the list of lot codes of peanut butter being recalled, here. According to the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people in 12 states are believed to have been made sick by the peanut butter.
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

University of Wyoming Announces Two New Deans

The University of Wyoming has two new deans added to its ranks. On Friday, May 13, the University announced that the College of Business and the College of Health Sciences had filled their Dean vacancies after approval by the UW Board of Trustees. The College of Business Welcomes Dr. Scott...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy