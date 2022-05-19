Jess Parrish Medical Foundation and Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary Award Scholarships for Study in Healthcare and Medicine
TITUSVILLE — Jess Parrish Medical Foundation (JPMF) and Parrish Medical Center (PMC) Auxiliary awarded $22,500 in scholarships to 18 outstanding college students and graduating high school seniors that distinguished themselves through passionate dedication to their communities and a pursuit of studies in the fields of medicine or healthcare. Since 1990, JPMF...www.hometownnewsbrevard.com
Comments / 0