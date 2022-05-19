US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID cases
A new wave of COVID-19 infections is sweeping the United States, with...www.today.com
A new wave of COVID-19 infections is sweeping the United States, with...www.today.com
all lies lies lies just a money maker for fauci and others to make we the americans be like china or korea now go back 2 years ago💩😡🤪👿😵
yes, and we got starting with my kids, mild headache & fever for a couple of days some congestion and all gone in few days. that’s it, no super disease or anything, barely a cold really
nothing but lies, the test doesn't even distinguish between covid and the common flu
Comments / 49