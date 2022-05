Report from Beverley Simmons: The final leg from Kill Devil Hills to Virginia Beach is intentionally short to give the Race Committee the best opportunity to arrive first: to the traditional fanfare, pomp and TV cameras that await the Worrell at the home of the event. Being just 55 nautical miles, its extraordinarily difficult for a come-from-behind victory or any substantial shake-up in the overall standings for the racers, barring any major catastrophes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO