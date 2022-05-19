Thomas Gerard Holian

Our beloved Barbara Lee Stewart Simpson, age 79, of Grandy, NC went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD on August 15, 1942 to the late John Edward Stewart and Lucy Lee Harvey Stewart, she was the loving wife of Paul Simpson for almost 50 years. She was a bus driver when her children were young and then worked for Howard County Maryland government until retirement. Barbara was very active in her church, Currituck Bible Baptist Church and loved Jesus, wanting everyone to know of His saving grace. She spent time in her sunroom doing her daily devotions and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and dog, Taffy. Traveling with her husband was one of her greatest joys.

