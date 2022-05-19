ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck, NC

Thomas Gerard Holian

The family of Thomas Gerard Holian is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing May 17, 2022...

Barbara Lee Simpson

Our beloved Barbara Lee Stewart Simpson, age 79, of Grandy, NC went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD on August 15, 1942 to the late John Edward Stewart and Lucy Lee Harvey Stewart, she was the loving wife of Paul Simpson for almost 50 years. She was a bus driver when her children were young and then worked for Howard County Maryland government until retirement. Barbara was very active in her church, Currituck Bible Baptist Church and loved Jesus, wanting everyone to know of His saving grace. She spent time in her sunroom doing her daily devotions and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and dog, Taffy. Traveling with her husband was one of her greatest joys.
Marilyn A. Meads

Marilyn Austin Meads of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, passed peacefully to the other shore on May 18 at home with her family by her side. Marilyn was born on April 14, 1929 in Frisco, North Carolina on Hatteras Island. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Meads (Ted) and Katherine...
2022 Worrell 1000: Final Leg to the Finish

Report from Beverley Simmons: The final leg from Kill Devil Hills to Virginia Beach is intentionally short to give the Race Committee the best opportunity to arrive first: to the traditional fanfare, pomp and TV cameras that await the Worrell at the home of the event. Being just 55 nautical miles, its extraordinarily difficult for a come-from-behind victory or any substantial shake-up in the overall standings for the racers, barring any major catastrophes.
2022 Worrell 1000: Atlantic Beach to Cape Hatteras

Report from Beverley Simmons: With just three legs to go before the finish in Virginia Beach, all 13 boats that started in Hollywood were lined up now in Atlantic Beach ready for a sleigh ride to Hatteras in breezes of 16-18 knots with gusts in the low 20’s, all coming from the South/Southeast.
Cyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in Kitty Hawk

The Kitty Hawk Police Department are investigating a vehicle crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle on Friday, May 20th, 2022 at 12:36 p.m. The cyclist was traveling North in the center turn lane on N. Croatan Hwy, near W. Lillian Street. The vehicle was traveling south on N. Croatan Hwy. The cyclist made an unsafe movement which caused the unfortunate crash.
First sea turtle nest of 2022 season found on Ocracoke Island

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) took to Facebook Friday morning, May 20th, 2022, to announce that the first sea turtle nest of the season was discovered in the sands of Ocracoke Island. According to National Park Service officials, the distinct crawl pattern left by the creatures tells biologists that this...
College of The Albemarle to launch 'Jump-Start Your Tomorrow' program this summer

College of The Albemarle (COA) is launching the Jump-Start Your Tomorrow program this summer. Registration is still available, classes begin on May 31, 2022. Jump-Start Your Tomorrow is designed to help students build a strong academic foundation, increase self-confidence, and experience success in college-level classes. The program is available for recent high school graduates or adults who may need math or English college prep courses.
Currituck County Parks and Recreation Department to hold series of public meetings for master plan development

The Currituck County Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of public meetings to present information on the development of a comprehensive master plan. These meetings will also collect information from citizens through a brief survey. The citizen input will be used by the county to when developing the master plan, with the goal of improving services offered by Parks and Recreation.
Ferry service interruptions occurring due to mechanical issues, COVID cases

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is currently experiencing an uptick in schedule interruptions on its Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes due to unexpected mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews. Currently, three of the ferries on the Pamlico Sound routes and one on the...
