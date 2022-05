In May and June, Motorists Asked to Watch for Turtles Crossing the Road. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded New Yorkers that turtles are nesting in May and June, and asked motorists to "give turtles a brake." In New York, thousands of turtles are killed each year by unsuspecting drivers when turtles cross roads to find nesting areas.

