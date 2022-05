Rebekah Vardy messaged her agent the day of Coleen Rooney’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post to say “I can’t just sit back and let her get away with this.”Ms Vardy, 40, is suing Ms Rooney, 36, for defamation over the post, which accused her of leaking stories about Ms Rooney’s personal life to The Sun. The seven day trial ended at the High Court on Thursday and Ms Justice Steyn is now considering her judgement. In messages to her agent, submitted as evidence to the court, Ms Vardy said: “I can’t just sit back and let her get away with this....

