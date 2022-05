Kari Lake, who polls show has been beating her Republican primary opponents in the Arizona gubernatorial race by more than all of them combined throughout much of the race, substantially outraised Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democrats’ leading contender in the race, in the first quarter of 2022. Lake raised just under a million, $969,789.93, while Hobbs raised $748,126.94. This is significant considering Democrats have coalesced around Hobbs as their likely candidate, whereas Lake is facing a very divided primary which makes it more difficult to fundraise.

