Artists First Names Maggie Haskins as Partner

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Maggie Haskins has been added as a partner at management and production company Artists First .

Haskins began at Artists First as an intern 12 years ago. Since then, she has become an essential arm of the company, emphasizing female representation in her work by advocating to have more women in positions of power in the entertainment industry, as well as in front of and behind the camera.

“I am so honored and thrilled to join the partnership at Artists First,” Haskins wrote in a statement accompanying the news. “I am grateful that from day one, my partners and colleagues believed in and supported me. This has been an incredible journey so far, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of our inspiring clients. This might be the thing that will finally help stop my mom from mistakenly calling me an agent.”

Haskins’ clients include Stephanie Laing, Rob Riggle, Charmaine Bingwa, Betsy Thomas, Tawny Newsome, Heather McMahan and Kristen Bartlett.

Haskins is also working with her colleague Itay Reiss as a producer on an untitled sister comedy feature starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, written by her client Jen D’Angelo. The project comes from Gloria Sanchez Productions for 20th Century Studios and Hulu. Jessica Yu has been tapped to direct the film.

Maggie embodies everything that Artists First is about,” the company’s partners said in a statement. “Her strong representation of her clients. Her selfless dedication to the company as a teammate, mentor, leader, and communicator makes her the ideal partner.”

